LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

Justice Sheikh observes how can authority issue e-challans without legislation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 1st, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday held that how Punjab Safe City Authority could issue e-challan without legislation.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh was hearing the case.

Advocate Mazhar Amin and Mian Awais Saleem filed the petitions challenging the issuance of e-challan through the cameras.

They argued that there was no legislation but e-challan were being issued.

They asked the court to stop the authority from issuing e-challan.

After hearing initial arguments, Justice Sheikh accepted the pleas against the issuance of e-challans and declared it illegal.

The judge observed that e-challan cannot be issued without the approval from the Punjab cabinet.

In the last hearing of the case, expressing his concern over the issue, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had questioned that the additional advoate general under which law, how e-challans could be issued without legislation.

The law officer sought time to give the explanation in writing.