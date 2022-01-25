LHC declares land acquisition for RRUDP illegal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declared the land acquisition for Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) illegal.

Justice Shahid Karim announced the verdict on a set of petitions filed by Hassan Raja and others challenging the land acquisition for the RRUDP. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The court, in its verdict, held that Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) acted in violation of land acquisition laws. "Agricultural land can be acquired only when there is a proper legal framework for it." It declared Section 4 of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (amendment) Ordinance 2021 unconstitutional.

It also ordered the RUDA to return the money which was acquired from the government for the project.

Advocate General of Punjab Ahmad Awais, in his final arguments, had opposed the petitions saying the project was of public importance and the court lacked jurisdiction to interfere in the policy affairs of government.

RUDA's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar had argued that the project was environment friendly, as it would ensure conservation and clean air for the city .

The farmers and land owners had filed the petitions through lawyers Sheraz Zaka , Azhar Siddique and others challenging the mode and manner of the land acquisition for RRUDP.