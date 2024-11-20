LHC Declines Interim Bail Plea For PTI Founder In All Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 09:04 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declined a plea to grant interim bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in all cases registered against him in Punjab and Islamabad.
Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by Noreen Niazi, the sister of the PTI founder, seeking details of the cases registered against her brother.
During the hearing, reports on behalf of the federation and the Punjab Home Department were submitted, revealing that 62 cases had been registered in Islamabad and 54 cases in Punjab against the PTI founder.
At this stage, the petitioner’s counsel requested the court to grant interim bail to the PTI founder in these cases.
In response, the court remarked that it was necessary for the accused to appear before the court in person to seek pre-arrest bail.
Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in light of the reports.
The petitioner had approached the court to obtain details of all disclosed and undisclosed FIRs against her brother.
