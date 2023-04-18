UrduPoint.com

LHC Declines Plea For Early Hearing Of Imran's Petition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 11:37 PM

LHC declines plea for early hearing of Imran's petition

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declined a plea for early hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan challenging registration of over 100 cases against him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declined a plea for early hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan challenging registration of over 100 cases against him.

The court held that the petition had already been fixed for May 2, therefore, it did not require early hearing.

However, the court stopped relevant quarters from harassing the PTI chief and directed them to ensure that Imran Khan was treated as per law.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the civil miscellaneous application filed by the PTI chief for early hearing of his pending petition and possible police operation at his residence during Eid holidays.

The bench, after hearing detailed arguments of Imran Khan's counsel and a law officer, reserved the decision and then announced it after some time.

The PTI chief also remained present during the proceedings.

