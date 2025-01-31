LHC Declines Plea To Immediately Suspend PECA Amendments
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday declined a plea to immediately halt the implementation of various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025 (PECA)
Justice Farooq Haider presided over the hearing on a petition, filed by journalist Jaffar Ahmad Yar, who challenged the amendments to PECA, arguing that they were unconstitutional and posed a serious threat to freedom of expression in the country.
During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel urged the court to suspend the implementation of the amended sections. However, the court ruled that a decision would be made only after hearing the stance of all parties involved.
The LHC subsequently issued notices to the respondents, seeking their replies within three weeks.
