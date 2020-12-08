UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Defers Qadir Gilani Election Petition Till Dec 14

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

LHC defers Qadir Gilani election petition till Dec 14

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench Tuesday deferred PPP leader Abdul Qadir Gilani's election petition against PTI MNA Ahmed Daher till December 14.

LHC Judge Asim Hafeez, after hearing the arguments from petitioner lawyer Ali Siddiqi, fixed Dec 14 for next hearing.

He pleaded in the case that election was rigged in 2018 and the candidates were not given farm 45. He alleged in the petition that his rival Ahmed Daher did not declared his complete assets too.

After hearing of the case, Abdul Qadir Gilani told media that he has firm belief in courts, adding that he hoped that the case would be decided soon.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court December 2018 Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

45 minutes ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

55 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

58 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

1 hour ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.