LHC defers Qadir Gilani election petition till Dec 14

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench Tuesday deferred PPP leader Abdul Qadir Gilani's election petition against PTI MNA Ahmed Daher till December 14.

LHC Judge Asim Hafeez, after hearing the arguments from petitioner lawyer Ali Siddiqi, fixed Dec 14 for next hearing.

He pleaded in the case that election was rigged in 2018 and the candidates were not given farm 45. He alleged in the petition that his rival Ahmed Daher did not declared his complete assets too.

After hearing of the case, Abdul Qadir Gilani told media that he has firm belief in courts, adding that he hoped that the case would be decided soon.