LHC defers till Monday hearing on bail plea of Maryam Nawaz

A LHC division bench seeks NAB's reply on her bail petition.

LAHORE: ( UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) The Lahore High Court on Friday put off till Monday further hearing on bail petition moved by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

A LHC division bench heard the case and issued notices to the NAB authorities.

Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of PML-N, had moved her bail petition on basic rights and humanity. During the proceedings, the NAB officials requested the court to grant some time to submit reply regarding the bail petition of Maryam Nawaz. At this, the bench directed the NAB to come up with its reply on Monday.

According to the counsel of Maryam Nawaz, she was being shifted to a hospital for medicla check-up.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz both are facing the case of Chaudhary Sugar Mills. However, the court granted bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The NAB's prosecutor said that "every life, including that of Nawaz Sharif, is precious",

adding that the former premier's condition was treatable. At this, the bench allowed bail to Nawaz Sharif on medicl grounds.

Although, Nawaz Sharif is set to be released but his release would not possible until the suspension of his sentence by the Islamabad High Court in Al-Azizia Reference. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had moved the bail application for the release of his brother from the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court ordered the former premier to deposit two surety bonds worth Rs10 million each for his release in the case. However, he would not be free until a request seeking the suspension of his sentence, and release on bail, in the Al Azizia case is granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), though the former prime minister is all set to be released from the NAB's custody.

Similarly, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's recent plea for immediate release on humanitarian grounds had been adjourned by the LHC till Monday.

During the proceedings, a six-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Ayaz Mahmood apprised

the court that Nawaz's health was declining. "Nawaz Sharif is experiencing "bleeding disorder"

and suffering the issue of platelets,". The board said that his condition would be improved in few days," adding that "the disease is treatable,".

Dr. Ayaz Mehmood submitted a detailed medical report of the former premier, saying that a medical board, which also includes Nawaz's personal physician, hold meeting twice in a day to discuss Nawaz Sharif's condition. Ashtar Ausaf, the counsel of Nawa Sharif, said that Nawaz Sharif's condition was"extremely serious".

While Dr. Ayaz also said that Nawaz's platelet counts were constantly dropping,

adding that the hospital had conducted tests to see if Nawaz was suffering from dengue. "The platelets are injected everyday but they reduce every day," said the doctor adding that " Nawaz Sharif is going through serious pain,". The doctor told the cour that steroids would have to be injected in order to treat Nawaz.

"Bone marrow test would also be coducted but a needle cannot be injected in Nawaz Sharif's bone," Dr. Ayaz told the bench. He also informed the court that Nawaz was a diabetes patient and wa suffering from several other ailments as well. During the hearing, the court sought the latest report about the health condition of Nawaz Sharif

and put off further heairng until later in the day. However, the court after interval, as proceedings commenced, granted bail to Nawaz Shari with directions to him

to deposit two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each. But the release of Nawaz Sharif will not be made until the decision of the Islamabad High Court regarding suspension of his sentene in Al-Azizia Referene.

It may alos be mentioned here that an accountability court granted 14-day physical

remand of Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.