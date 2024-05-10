Open Menu

LHC Denies Bail To Accused Who Attacked And Injured Policemen

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 07:54 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A division bench of Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Friday rejected bail plea of two accused brothers who had shot at and injured two policemen to resist police attempt to arrest their brother in a narcotics case in Taunsa Sharif in the year 2022.

Accused petitioners Rahat Abbas and Wajahat Abbas had moved the high court to secure their post-arrest bail. According to prosecution, both the brothers had taken out loaded pistols and shot straight at two policemen leaving them injured after a police team had reached there in Taunsa Sharif to arrest their elder brother Zilly Shah in a narcotics case on June 10, 2022.

The Division Bench comprising Mr. Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Mr. Justice Ali Zia Bajwa rejected the post arrest bail application of the two accused after Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah and Additional Prosecutor General Abdul Wadood advanced their arguments and opposed the relief sought by the accused.

