LHC Directs Authorities To Shut Down Markets At 10 Pm To Control Smog

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2022 | 05:52 PM

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

The restaurants, however, have been allowed opening till 11 pm on weekends.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the authorities to shut down markets and restaurants by 10:00pm in Lahore to control the smog.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC passed the orders while hearing a petition seeking directions for the Punjab government to take measures against smog.

The court, however directed the authorities to ensure closure of markets at 11 pm on weekends.

The court also held that the schools being opened on Friday be sealed, with directions to the school education department to strictly implement it's orders.

During the proceedings, it was suggested to the courts that the markets should be closed on Sundays. The court, however, did not consider it for now and put off further hearing till Dec 19.

