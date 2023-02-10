LHC directs ECP to give election date in Punjab

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC has also directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue schedule for elections in Punjab and hold elections within 90 days as per the Constitution.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2023) Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to give date for election in Punjab on pleas by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a local citizen seeking directives for the relevant authorities for announcement of an election date in Punjab.

Justice Jawad Hassan announced the verdict reserved earlier after arguments of both sides in the subject matter. Asad Umar, the PTI general secretary, and a local citizen Munir Ahmed filed the petitins in the LHC seeking election date in Punjab.

The petitions came after the ECP did not give any election date despite several requests and demands of the PTI which dissolved provincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK.

The chief secretary and the inspector general of Punjab police also turned up before the court in compliance of the court orders in the case. The IGP told the court that they would implement whatever decision the ECP took in this regard while the Chief Secretary also gave the similar statement.

However, the ECP counsel opposed the petitions and asked the court to set aside the same. The ECP counsel said that there was no mention in the Constitution that ECP would give the date for elections.

Shahzad Shaukat represented Punjab governor before the court and argued that governor could not give the date as he did not dissolve the assembly.