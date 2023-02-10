UrduPoint.com

LHC Directs ECP To Give Election Date In Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2023 | 10:29 PM

LHC directs ECP to give election date in Punjab

Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC has also directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue schedule for elections in Punjab and hold elections within 90 days as per the Constitution.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2023) Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to give date for election in Punjab on pleas by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a local citizen seeking directives for the relevant authorities for announcement of an election date in Punjab.

Justice Jawad Hassan announced the verdict reserved earlier after arguments of both sides in the subject matter. Asad Umar, the PTI general secretary, and a local citizen Munir Ahmed filed the petitins in the LHC seeking election date in Punjab.

The petitions came after the ECP did not give any election date despite several requests and demands of the PTI which dissolved provincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK.

The chief secretary and the inspector general of Punjab police also turned up before the court in compliance of the court orders in the case. The IGP told the court that they would implement whatever decision the ECP took in this regard while the Chief Secretary also gave the similar statement.

However, the ECP counsel opposed the petitions and asked the court to set aside the same. The ECP counsel said that there was no mention in the Constitution that ECP would give the date for elections.

Shahzad Shaukat represented Punjab governor before the court and argued that governor could not give the date as he did not dissolve the assembly.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Court

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Russia Presence in Latin America Tak ..

Pentagon Says Russia Presence in Latin America Taken Serious ,But Not as Growing ..

14 minutes ago
 US Keen to Engage Russia on Return to New START Co ..

US Keen to Engage Russia on Return to New START Commission, Nuke Inspections - J ..

14 minutes ago
 Brazil, Switzerland Call for UNSC Meeting on Syria ..

Brazil, Switzerland Call for UNSC Meeting on Syria Following Earthquakes - Envoy ..

14 minutes ago
 Six-year-old rescued in Syria four days after quak ..

Six-year-old rescued in Syria four days after quake

14 minutes ago
 Slovakia Gives WHO $107,000 for Earthquake Victims ..

Slovakia Gives WHO $107,000 for Earthquake Victims in Turkey, Syria - Foreign Mi ..

14 minutes ago
 Switzerland Not Canceling Russian Culture Despite ..

Switzerland Not Canceling Russian Culture Despite Frozen Cooperation - Russian A ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.