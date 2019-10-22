LHC directs federal, provincial govts to submit replies in one week in Azadi March issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday has conducted hearing on the constitutional petition filed against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) anti-government Azadi March'.During the proceedings, the court has sought replies from provincial and Federal governments within a week and also directed the concerned authorities to submit explanation over JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's anti-government �force'.The plaintiff, in his petition, adopted the stance that constitutional government cannot be dissolved before completing its five year tenure.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has formed private army for protecting his Azadi March, he claimed.He further demanded the court to stop JUI-F activists' private army from holding illegal sit-in in the federal capital, Islamabad.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced that his party's anti-government �Azadi March' to Islamabad will take place on October 31 instead of October 27."We have decided to enter Islamabad on October 31," he said, adding that marchers will express solidarity with Kashmiris on Oct 27 and then leave for the federal capital.

"People from all over the country will enter Islamabad at the same time, he told.Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad. The protests will be staged nationwide if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.