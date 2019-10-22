UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Directs Federal, Provincial Govts To Submit Replies In One Week In Azadi March Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:44 PM

LHC directs federal, provincial govts to submit replies in one week in Azadi March issue

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday has conducted hearing on the constitutional petition filed against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) anti-government Azadi March

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday has conducted hearing on the constitutional petition filed against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) anti-government Azadi March'.During the proceedings, the court has sought replies from provincial and Federal governments within a week and also directed the concerned authorities to submit explanation over JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's anti-government �force'.The plaintiff, in his petition, adopted the stance that constitutional government cannot be dissolved before completing its five year tenure.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has formed private army for protecting his Azadi March, he claimed.He further demanded the court to stop JUI-F activists' private army from holding illegal sit-in in the federal capital, Islamabad.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced that his party's anti-government �Azadi March' to Islamabad will take place on October 31 instead of October 27."We have decided to enter Islamabad on October 31," he said, adding that marchers will express solidarity with Kashmiris on Oct 27 and then leave for the federal capital.

"People from all over the country will enter Islamabad at the same time, he told.Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad. The protests will be staged nationwide if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Lahore High Court Army Azadi March Same March October All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergrad ..

4 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz says Maryam is also ill

11 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif tested negative for dengue: NAB

1 minute ago

Diplomatic corps' LoC visit right decision to expo ..

1 minute ago

Foreign companies keen to invest in Pakistan: Dr. ..

1 minute ago

Bolivia braces for general strike after vote chaos ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.