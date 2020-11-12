UrduPoint.com
LHC Directs Govt For Taking Anti-smog Measures

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

LHC directs govt for taking anti-smog measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Punjab government for taking anti-smog measures across the province.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Hammad and others for curbing smog and Implementation of Punjab Water Act.

At the outset of proceedings, a law officer on behalf of the deputy commission Lahore submitted a report about actions taken for curbing smog during the past 10 days in the city. The report mentioned that 4,392 vehicles had been issued tickets whereas 109 industries, including brick kilns, were sealed.

The report further stated that 30 sub-standard fuel stations had been sealed and 703 vehicles had been impounded. The report outlined the fact that in the past ten days operations had been conducted in Circular Road, Data Darbar Road as well as in Ravi Road areas.

The law officer further apprised that notices had been issued to 123 housing societies, out of 788 , for payment of aquifer charges/water charges for extracting water from underground under Punjab water act 2019.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) managing director personally appeared in the court and gave undertaking that show notices would also be issued to remaining societies for payment of aquifer charges under the Act.

However, the petitioner's counsel Sheraz Zaka submitted that, apart from Lahore, anti-smog measures should also be initiated in Gujranwala division where industries were emitting greenhouse gas emissions.

At this, the court directed the deputy commissioner Gujranwala division to submit a report and initiate anti smog measures so that its effects did not adversely affect the adjoining areas. The court adjourned further hearing till November 25.

