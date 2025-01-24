LHC Directs Increase In Commercial Water Tariffs
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed authorities to raise tariffs for commercial water consumers, emphasizing the need for efficient water usage.
Justice Shahid Karim issued these directions while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.
During the proceedings, a counsel for the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) informed the court about plans to install water meters, stating that the project would be completed by October 2025. In response to a court query, the counsel explained that the initial water meters would be installed at commercial establishments.
However, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission raised concerns about the affordability of these meters, priced at Rs. 2,500, arguing that the low cost encourages excessive water consumption.
At this, the court instructed WASA to increase tariffs for commercial users, noting that car showrooms reportedly consume significant amounts of water.
Commending efforts to combat smog, the court remarked that the government and relevant institutions had done commendable work, congratulating all involved.
An amicus curiae highlighted that 600 acres near Manga Mandi had been allocated by the Forest Department to the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) for plantation. Despite this allocation, RUDA has not planted a single tree yet, he added.
A member of the commission informed the court that RUDA has not responded to their request for a report. It was further revealed that RUDA is issuing tax notices worth millions of rupees to rural residents under the pretext of commercialization, while encroachments are reportedly taking place on parkland in Manawan.
The court ordered RUDA to submit a comprehensive response on these matters at the next hearing on January 31.
The court also expressed concern over the water shortage and sought a report regarding drought from the Punjab Disaster Management Authority.
