LHC Directs LDA To Formulate Policy For Street Vendors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 10:17 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to draft a comprehensive policy for street vendors.
Justice Shahid Karim issued the directives while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others regarding the ineffective measures to control smog.
During the proceedings, the court questioned the rationale for allowing markets to remain open until 10 PM without prior court approval. Expressing annoyance over the change in market timings, the court sought clarification from Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq.
The advocate general assured the court of an immediate investigation into the matter and highlighted the city's smog situation, stating, “The sun shines in Lahore just as it does in Islamabad.”
At this, the court observed that such opportunities should not be wasted and stressed that smog is a serious concern, noting the influence of pressure groups and mafias in decisions such as market timing changes.
Addressing the issue of street vendors, the court directed the LDA to formulate a policy that allocates dedicated spaces for vendors to prevent traffic disruptions.
The LDA’s counsel informed the court that the authority was already working on such a policy, aimed at supporting street vendors rather than imposing hardships on them.
The court also ordered regular vehicle fitness inspections every six months and instructed authorities to tag vehicles after certification. The tags are to be monitored through Safe City cameras to ensure compliance, it added. The court further called for stricter checks on motorcycles and small loaders.
Highlighting environmental concerns, the court pointed out that waste burning near Ring Road on Sundays contributes significantly to pollution and must be addressed immediately.
Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until next Friday.
