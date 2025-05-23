LHC directs mandatory installation of water meters in next fiscal year

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed that the installation of water meters across the province must be ensured in the next fiscal year without fail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed that the installation of water meters across the province must be ensured in the next fiscal year without fail.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the directions while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog. Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa, Deputy Director Environment Department Ali Ijaz, Principal of MAO College Dr. Alia Rehman Khan, and other departmental representatives appeared during the hearing.

During the proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environmental Commission submitted a report concerning the burning of crop residues.

The court criticized the Agriculture Department for its inaction, stating that although the burning incidents are widely reported, the department has failed to take any meaningful steps.

The court remarked that tube wells and electricity connections of those found guilty of burning crop remnants can be disconnected. The court further ordered the Agriculture and Environment Departments to submit a comprehensive report on the matter by next week.

At this stage, WASA’s counsel submitted a report on the progress of development projects and the status of water meter installations.

The court directed that WASA must present a detailed report regarding the installation of water meters at every hearing. While appreciating WASA’s performance, the court emphasized the need for weekly updates and instructed the counsel to bring complete data in the next session.

Deputy Director Environment Department Ali Ijaz briefed the court on the wastewater treatment plant for tanneries in Kasur.

The court instructed the Commissioner to ensure the treatment plant becomes operational within one year, regardless of funding constraints. "If there are no funds, inform the court," it stated. The court further added that if shutting down polluting tanneries is necessary, they should be closed immediately. It emphasized the need for a permanent solution to the tannery pollution issue in Kasur.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until May 30.