UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Directs NAB To Answer As To Why Mir ShakilÂ  Ur Rehman Was Arrested

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 01:19 PM

LHC directs NAB to answer as to why Mir ShakilÂ  ur Rehman was arrested

The court adjourned the hearing till next Monday, with directives to the Registrar Office to consolidate all petitions challenging arrest of Mir Shakil ur Rehman, the owner of Geo and Jang group.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed National Accountability Bureau to submit clause-wise response in the plea against the arrest of Jang Geo Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in relation to a private property case.

A division bench headed by Justice Naeem Ahmed passed the order on petition moved Shahina Shakil, the wife of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman known as MSR against his detention by the NAB.

During the proceedings, the court asked the NAB to come up with explanation as to why Mir Shakil Rehman was taken into custody.

The judge also asked about remand of MSR which was taken by an accountability court.

“if the accountability court has extended the remand then what has left?,” the court questioned the NAB officials present there in the court.

The prosecutor told the court that the plea challenging extension in remand was queued up to be heard.

At this, the court observed that it is going to hear the plea against extension today and then adjourned the hearing for a while.

Later, the bench resumed the hearing and directed the Registrar office to consolidate all the petitions against arrest of Mir Shakeel ur Rehman—the owner of Geo and Jang group.

After directions to the registrar office, the court put off further hearing till next Monday.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Wife Shakeel Media All Court

Recent Stories

Two corona patients recovered, test of 159 people ..

11 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Orders Suspension of Restaurants Oper ..

11 minutes ago

116 arrested in capital on violating Section 144

11 minutes ago

Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines

11 minutes ago

Pakistan reports eight deaths after tally of Coron ..

29 minutes ago

For Japan's Abe, Olympic delay may be no sweat

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.