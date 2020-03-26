LHC directs NAB to answer as to why Mir ShakilÂ  ur Rehman was arrested

(@fidahassanain)

The court adjourned the hearing till next Monday, with directives to the Registrar Office to consolidate all petitions challenging arrest of Mir Shakil ur Rehman, the owner of Geo and Jang group.

A division bench headed by Justice Naeem Ahmed passed the order on petition moved Shahina Shakil, the wife of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman known as MSR against his detention by the NAB.

During the proceedings, the court asked the NAB to come up with explanation as to why Mir Shakil Rehman was taken into custody.

The judge also asked about remand of MSR which was taken by an accountability court.

“if the accountability court has extended the remand then what has left?,” the court questioned the NAB officials present there in the court.

The prosecutor told the court that the plea challenging extension in remand was queued up to be heard.

At this, the court observed that it is going to hear the plea against extension today and then adjourned the hearing for a while.

Later, the bench resumed the hearing and directed the Registrar office to consolidate all the petitions against arrest of Mir Shakeel ur Rehman—the owner of Geo and Jang group.

After directions to the registrar office, the court put off further hearing till next Monday.