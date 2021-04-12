UrduPoint.com
LHC Directs NAB To Inform Maryam Nawaz 10 Days Before Her Arrest In Jati Umrah Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 02:04 PM

LHC directs NAB to inform Maryam Nawaz 10 days before her arrest in Jati Umrah case

Maryam Nawaz says they [PTI] fear of long march and want to see me behind the bars, congratulating Daska people on winning the NA-75 bye –poll.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday disposed of pre-arrest bail plea of PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, directives to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to inform her 10 days before her arrest if required in Jati Umrah Illegal land transfer case.

A LHC division comprising Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogra and Justice Asjad Javed Gharal passed the order on petition of Maryam Nawaz on pre-arrest bail. Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, the counsel of Maryam Nawaz, and NAB Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Bukhari presented the case before. Rana Sana Ullah, Maryam Aurangzeb, Safdar Malik and workers of the party were present on the occasion.

The court directed the NAB officials to inform Maryam Nawaz 10 days before her arrest if needed in Jati Umrah illegal land transfer case. Maryam Nawaz talkig to the reporters said that NAB was working on the orders of the NAB and was involved in political engineering.

They fear of long march and wanted to see me behind the bars,” said Maryam Nawaz. She also congratulated the people of Daska on winning the NA-75 bye –poll. She stated that people guarded their vote from vote thieves. “PML-N contested against the state machinery in Daska by-election as the government used all kinds of resources in the election,” she added.

