LHC Directs Overhaul Of Shelter Homes In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 10:05 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered sweeping reforms for shelter homes and protection facilities in Punjab to safeguard the rights of women and children
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued a 36-page verdict, responding to petitions filed by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and others, here on Tuesday .
The court directed the Punjab government to remove all male employees, except essential staff, from shelter homes. It also instructed the installation of CCTV cameras at entrances and within premises to ensure security and privacy. Lady police constables must be deployed round the clock, and vocational training programs should be introduced to empower female residents toward financial independence, it added.
The court further directed the formulation and notification of rules under the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016, Punjab Women Protection Authority Act 2017, and Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act 2004 within six months. The court also instructed the Punjab government to establish a monitoring and evaluation database and software for efficient oversight.
The verdict mandates the creation of District Women Protection Committees within three months and regular training for staff under the women protection framework. District and Sessions Judges are to inspect shelter homes bi-monthly to address residents' complaints.
For child protection, the government must constitute the board of Governors for oversight, frame regulations ensuring minimum care standards, and establish child protection units at the division, district, or tehsil levels. All organizations providing accommodation for destitute children must register with the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, which will publish this information online, the court added.
Additionally, the court emphasized transparency and public access to information under the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013. Relevant departments must update websites with details of services offered by shelter homes and protection centers, it added.
The HRCP and others had raised concerns over the lack of oversight in Punjab’s shelter homes, urging the court to safeguard the fundamental rights of vulnerable women and children.
