Open Menu

LHC Directs PEMRA To Ensure Free Media Access For PTI Founder, Candidates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:17 PM

LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ensure that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and candidates of all political parties are given free and unrestricted access to media platforms/channels, in view of the general elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ensure that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and candidates of all political parties are given free and unrestricted access to media platforms/channels, in view of the general elections.

In a 10-page written verdict released here on Wednesday, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the directions on a petition filed by PTI founder last year against PEMRA's ban on broadcast of his live and recorded speeches.

On January 4, 2023, the court disposed of the petition in the light of a statement by PEMRA's counsel and observed that it would issue appropriate directions to the authority and tv channels in written order.

The PEMRA's counsel had stated that there was no ban on airing speeches of the PTI founder and the authority would fully comply with the directions passed by the court in the matter.

On March 5, 2022, the PEMRA had imposed a ban on airing the speeches of the PTI founder due to his provocative statements against the state institutions.

The PTI founder had challenged the ban imposed by the regulatory body in the LHC. On March 9, 2022, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza had suspended the ban.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court January March Media TV All Court

Recent Stories

ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 ..

ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023

3 minutes ago
 History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with ..

History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police

8 minutes ago
 City's district East police discusses security arr ..

City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024

8 minutes ago
 CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police

CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police

6 minutes ago
 Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC

Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC

6 minutes ago
 Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemena ..

Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation

6 minutes ago
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination ..

Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region

6 minutes ago
 CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting ..

CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree

5 minutes ago
 DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital

DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital

5 minutes ago
 IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nur ..

IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nurturing careers

3 minutes ago
 FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action

FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action

5 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates 33-km long dual road from Lahore to ..

CM inaugurates 33-km long dual road from Lahore to Kasur

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan