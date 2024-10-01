LHC Directs Police To Expedite Submission Of Pending Challans
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the police authorities to promptly submit pending challans in all cases.
LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum issued the orders while hearing a bail petition filed by Imran Ali related to a drug case.
During the proceedings, in response to previous court directives, police officials appeared and presented a detailed report regarding the submission of pending challans in cases.
The officials informed the court that the number of pending challans had reduced from 380,294 to 20,979 which would soon be submitted to the prosecution department. They further reported that 9,913 cases in Lahore, 10,975 cases in Faisalabad, 89 in Rawalpindi, and one case each in the districts of Multan and Nankana Sahib were pending for challan submission.
At this stage, the court inquired from the prosecution department how many challans had been received from the police and how many had been submitted to the respective courts. The court directed the prosecution department to compile a detailed report and present it at the next hearing.
The court also directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police to submit a detailed report on the pending challans and updates to the system.
Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until October 17.
