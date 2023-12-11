LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Naqvi observes that the IGP will be summoned if Khadija Shah is not presented before the court.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Punjab police to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah before it at 2:00 PM today.

Justice Ali Baqir Najfi of the LHC passed the orders while hearing the petition of Jahanzaib Amin, the husband of Khadija Shah, against her detention.

The judge observed that the Inspector General of Police would be summoned to explain his position if Khadija Shah is not presented before the court at the given time.

After the Punjab government revoked the house arrest order, Quetta police detained Khadija Shah from Lahore jail.

A local court granted a 2-day transit remand, directing her to be presented before the relevant court after its expiration.

Besides it, an investigation has been initiated against Khadija Shah on charges of money laundering.

FIA, under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, is scrutinizing the alleged suspicious transactions in Khadija Shah's bank account. Once all records are available, an inquiry will commence with Khadija Shah in jail, addressing questions regarding foreign transactions from her bank account.

Earlier, she was granted bail but every time she was arrested by the police.

Khadija Shah surrendered herself before the court after she was booked in May 9 cases.