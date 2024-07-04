Open Menu

LHC Directs Police To Secure Recovery Of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s Brother

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2024 | 02:33 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2024) The Lahore High Court mandated the police to secure the recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother.

The case was presided over by Justice Amjad Rafiq, who addressed the petition regarding the disappearance of PTI leader Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother.

Present in court were Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, and other officials.

The government’s attorney mentioned that geo-fencing data had been collected on Monday as instructed by the court and is currently under analysis.

Justice Amjad Rafiq inquired whether any agency numbers had surfaced during the analysis. The Punjab Home Secretary explained that numbers appear if the call is made via WhatsApp, but not if it’s a regular call.

DIG Operations reported that they had been unable to locate Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother. Justice Rafiq remarked on the apparent helplessness of the officials and expressed hope for the safe return of the abducted individual.

The lawyer representing the petitioner claimed that Ghulam Shabbir, Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother, was taken into custody en route to Islamabad and is at risk. He urged the court to order his immediate recovery.

Subsequently, the court instructed the police to ensure the recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother and postponed further hearings until July 18.

