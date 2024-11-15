LHC directs Punjab govt to formulate long-term policy to combat smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Punjab government to formulate a comprehensive and long-term environmental policy to combat smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Punjab government to formulate a comprehensive and long-term environmental policy to combat smog.

The court also stressed the need for strict regulation of housing societies and directed that wastewater treatment plants be made mandatory for houses of 10 marlas and above, as well as all commercial buildings.

Justice Shahid Karim issued these directions while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the proceedings, the court directed Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq to discuss the long-term policy matter with the chief minister upon her return from abroad. The court further noted that significant work remains to be done on groundwater conservation, though it commended the current government’s efforts to revive projects that had been stalled over the last five years.

The court highlighted a recent study by the Punjab government, conducted in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank, to restore the Ravi River, and suggested that this research should be effectively utilized.

The court also proposed a policy, similar to those in cities like Beijing, to relocate industries away from urban centers to reduce pollution.

Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq presented a report on the budget allocated for smog control measures, with 48.88 billion rupees specifically designated for electric buses. He added that funds had also been allocated for groundwater conservation and treatment plants in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and Sialkot, with a project completion target of 2025. He noted that water storage and treatment projects in Murree are also underway, with flood prevention, water scarcity, and air quality improvement identified as top priorities. Efforts to mitigate flooding have already been initiated, he added.

The advocate general informed the court that the government now has 30 machines to monitor vehicle emissions contributing to smog. He also revealed that, for the first time, a master plan has been created for all cities in Punjab to protect green and brown areas from unauthorized changes.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings to the next week and sought implementation reports.