LHC directs regulation of motorcycle rickshaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has emphasized the urgent need to regulate motorcycle rickshaws, citing their growing presence as a major contributor to traffic congestion and environmental pollution.

The court warned that if these vehicles are not controlled, they will spread throughout the city, exacerbating pollution and traffic issues.

The court observed that companies manufacturing motorcycle rickshaws should be shut down if they fail to comply with regulations. It further directed that these companies be given a three-month deadline to become properly regulated.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the observations while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the proceedings, the court also addressed the issue of ongoing protests on Mall Road and instructed the provincial law officer to relocate the protestors to a different area, stating that their presence is worsening the city’s traffic congestion.

The court also criticized the blanket road closures during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), stating that such actions damage the country's image internationally.

"Don’t give the impression that the country is unsafe. This has been happening for the past ten years. Security must improve," the court remarked. "Provide proper security to players, but don’t shut down the entire city."

The court further warned that even a 10-minute traffic jam significantly increases pollution and that rising temperatures in the coming days could worsen the situation.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, while briefing the court, submitted that roads were not closed during previous major events, adding that excessive security measures leave a negative impression on foreign visitors.

He also informed the court that a summary has been submitted recommending a ban on motorcycle and loader rickshaws. He revealed that ten people have already died in accidents involving motorcycle rickshaws.

The court reiterated the necessity of controlling motorcycle rickshaws and sought the report on the summary sent to the chief minister by the next hearing.