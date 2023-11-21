LHC directs to continue crackdown against individuals driving without license

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed authorities to continue crackdown on individuals driving without license

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed authorities to continue crackdown on individuals driving without license.

The court also instructed the Excise Department's director general to provide details of vehicle registrations.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the petition filed by accused Afnan, involved in a fatal car collision that claimed six lives, challenging inclusion of death charges in the case, with a plea for his protection.

During the proceedings, the police submitted a report on actions taken against underage drivers, in compliance with previous court orders. The report highlighted ongoing measures against individuals driving without license. Additionally, the police presented a report detailing complainant Rafqat Ali's statement, indicating the inclusion of sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR, which led to the accused Afnan's remand from the anti-terrorism court.

Afnan's counsel requested the court to quash the FIR, emphasizing fines for underage drivers—Rs. 300 for lacking a license and Rs. 500 for being underage. The counsel also mentioned the arrest of another individual, Ibrahim, which the investigation officer clarified as pending, not arrested.

Expressing concern over potential widespread arrests, the court emphasized a balance between law enforcement and individual rights. Finally, the court directed the Chief Traffic Officer to engage educated lawyers in awareness campaigns within schools.

At this stage, a provincial law officer reported over 2,986 cases were filed against underage, unlicensed drivers operating cars or bikes.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings.