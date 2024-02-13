- Home
LHC Dismisses 46 Election Petitions, Advise Candidates To Approach Election Tribunal
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 11:24 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench on Tuesday dismissed election petitions filed by 46 candidates against victory of their rivals in the elections 2024 and asked them to move election tribunal.
The candidates also included Barrister Taimur Mahay from NA-148 Multan who had challenged the victory of former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.
Petitioners included independents and those from different political parties. They had challenged election results and requested that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) be ordered not to issue notification regarding victory of rival candidates till the time their grievances are addressed.
Senior Judge of LHC (MB) Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar had reserved the judgment last Monday after hearing arguments from counsels of petitioners and respondents. The judge announced the verdict on Tuesday dismissing the petitions and ordered the petitioners to approach the election tribunal.
Other petitioner candidates included PML-N nominee from PP-219 Dr. Akhtar Malik, independent Zahoor Bhutta who had lost election against PML-N's Salman Naeem from PP-217, independent Mahr Sajjad Cheena from NA-186 DG Khan, PP-290 DG Khan independent Sardar Mohyuddin Khosa, Faheem Saeed Changwani from PP-291 DG Khan, independent Ali Muhammad Khalol from NA-184 DG Khan, independent Akhlaq Ahmad Badani from PP-287, independent Farhat Abbas from PP-286, independent Iqbal Khan Pitafi from PP-269, independent Jam Muhammad Younis advocate from PP-268, independent Malik Saqib Iqbal from DG Khan, Amjad Pervaiz, Malik Ahmad Ali, Akhlaq Ahmad, Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Mirza Muhammad Shahzad Humayun, Sahabzada Faazil Hassan, Ali Muhammad, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Waheed Asghar, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Muhammad Yar, Malik Ghulam Qasim.
