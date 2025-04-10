LHC Dismisses Appeal Against Appointment Of Ishaq Dar As Deputy PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:46 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed an intra-court appeal challenging the appointment of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed an intra-court appeal challenging the appointment of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister.
A two-member bench, headed by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, announced the reserved verdict, upholding the decision of the single bench that had earlier rejected the petition.
The bench had reserved its verdict on the appeal after hearing arguments of the parties a day earlier.
The appeal was filed by a citizen, Ashba Kamran, who contended that the position of deputy prime minister does not exist in the Constitution of Pakistan. She asked the bench to declare Dar’s appointment as deputy PM unconstitutional and also set aside the decision of the single bench about dismissal of her petition.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held3 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices3 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal3 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties4 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus4 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20254 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad4 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight4 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package4 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik4 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP4 hours ago