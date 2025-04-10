LHC dismisses appeal against appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed an intra-court appeal challenging the appointment of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, announced the reserved verdict, upholding the decision of the single bench that had earlier rejected the petition.

The bench had reserved its verdict on the appeal after hearing arguments of the parties a day earlier.

The appeal was filed by a citizen, Ashba Kamran, who contended that the position of deputy prime minister does not exist in the Constitution of Pakistan. She asked the bench to declare Dar’s appointment as deputy PM unconstitutional and also set aside the decision of the single bench about dismissal of her petition.