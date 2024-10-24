LHC dismisses appeal against bail of Parvez Elahi family members in money laundering case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking the cancellation of pre-arrest bail granted to Rasikh Elahi, Zahra Elahi, Tehreem Elahi - family members of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi - and others in a money laundering case.

The court declared the appeal non-maintainable and directed the FIA to first approach the relevant court before filing any appeal.

A division bench, led by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, presided over the hearing of the FIA’s appeal.

The agency had submitted that the trial court had confirmed the interim bail of the accused in violation of legal procedures.

The FIA had registered a case against the Parvez Elahi family and others on charges of money laundering.