LHC Dismisses Bail Petition Of Alamgir Wazir

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

LHC dismisses bail petition of Alamgir Wazir

LAHORE, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a post-arrest bail petition of Alamgir Wazir in a sedition case.

The single bench comprising Justice Asjad Javed Ghural heard the bail petition.

Alamgir's counsel claimed that all the allegations levelled against his client were baseless and he was falsely implicated in the case. He also argued that it was a case of further inquiry.

However, a prosecutor opposed the bail plea, saying the petitioner used objectionable language against the state institutions, which was tantamount to disrespecting the country. He submitted that photographic and voice maching test reports were positive whereas sufficient evidence was available against the accused.

The court after hearing detailed arguments of the parties dismissed the post-arrest bail petition.

The Civil Lines police had lodged the case against Alamgir Wazir and other participants of the Student Solidarity March under Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code which deals with the offence of sedition. The FIR also carried Sections 290 (public nuisance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue in addition to offences under Punjab Sound System (Regulations) Act 2015 and Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960.

