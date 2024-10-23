Open Menu

LHC Dismisses Bail Petition Of Prime Accused In Wazirabad Attack Case

Published October 23, 2024

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of Naveed, the main accused in the Wazirabad attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder

A two-member bench, led by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, heard the post-arrest bail petition of accused and announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence.

The prosecution argued that Naveed was arrested at the crime scene and clearly identified through footage, with witnesses corroborating the evidence. They urged the court to deny bail, citing strong evidence against the accused.

In contrast, the defense counsel, Mian Dawood, claimed that his client was wrongfully implicated, emphasizing the lack of concrete evidence and pointing out that eyewitnesses referred to an unidentified suspect. He requested post-arrest bail for Naveed.

The attack, which took place in November 2022 during a PTI rally in Wazirabad, resulted in injuries to the PTI founder and several party leaders, while a party worker was killed. Naveed Meher is accused of opening fire at the event.

