LHC Dismisses Bail Plea Of Accused In Former Female MPA Murder

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:20 PM

LHC dismisses bail plea of accused in former female MPA murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a bail petition filed by an accused involved in the murder of a former female MPA.

Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by accused Ghulam Mustafa.

A counsel on behalf of the accused argued before the court that the Gulberg police arrested his client on charges of murdering PML-Q's former MPA Parveen Sikander Gull. He submitted that the accused was behind the bars despite the fact that there was no eye witness of the incident. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his client for being innocent.

However, the complainant's counsel opposed the plea, saying that the accused was found guilty during the investigations and the police recovered mobile phone and other items from him.

He also submitted that as per forensic science agency report, the accused was guilty. He pleaded with the court for dismissal of the petition.

The court after hearing detailed arguments of counsel, dismissed the petition.

Parveen Sikander Gull remained MPA from 2002 to 2007. She was killed last year in her house.

