LHC dismisses bail plea of Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and others in a case of attacking Police Station, during May-9 violence.

The bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the post arrest bail petitions filed by Dr Yasmin Rashid and others.

During the proceedings, a prosecutor opposed the bail petitions, saying that after the addition of new offences in the case, the accused was required for investigations. He submitted that no proceedings could be carried out on the petitions in these circumstances.

At this, the bench also agreed with the stance of the prosecutor and dismissed the petitions.

The police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers over attacking Shadman Police Station, under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police added new offences in all the May 9 cases under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage a war or abetting in waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting).