LHC dismisses bail plea of Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case.

A LHC division bench has observed that they are not convinced that what the assets the accused had held and how he made all these.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has turned down the bail petition of Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means case, holding that they are not convinced yet about his assets.

"Who send you so huge money?," Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar who was heading a LHC division bench asked Hamza Shehbaz who was present there in the courtroom. Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem was the other member of the bench.

"We are not accusing you of corruption. We are just asking that who gave you the money for these assets," Justice Naqvi asked.

Hamza Shehbaz said that he never got benefit ever of anything and there were sources of income outside the country.

"Anybody can tell if I got benefit of anything," said Hamza Shehbaz. On it, Justice Naqvi observed that they were not blaming him of corruption; they were just asking.

NAB Prosecutor opposed his bail, saying that Hamza Shehbaz did not submit tax returns and his assest touched Rs 417 million in 2018. He said they made assets but never talked about the means. He asked the court to dismiss the bail plea as there were sufficient grounds and evidences against Hamza Shehbaz for developing assets beyond means.

After hearing both sides, the division bench led by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi dismissed the bail petition.