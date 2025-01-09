LHC Dismisses Bail Plea Of Suspect Involved In Smuggling Mobile Phones
Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of a suspect accused of smuggling mobile phones worth 12.5 million rupees.
Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the suspect, Adeel Ahmad.
The petitioner's counsel argued that his client, a goldsmith by profession, travels to Dubai for business purposes. He submitted that on November 17, Customs authorities at Lahore Airport seized a number of used mobile phones and registered a case against him. He further claimed that no previous cases had been registered against his client and sought his release on bail.
However, the prosecution opposed the plea, stating that Customs officials recovered 33 mobile phones hidden in the suspect's clothing. The value of the smuggled phones was estimated at 12.5 million rupees, with the legal penalty for such an offence being up to 10 years in prison, it added. The prosecution requested the court to dismiss the bail petition.
Subsequently, the court agreed with prosecution and dismissed the bail petition of the suspect.
