LHC Dismisses Bushra Bibi's Petition Against Possible Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 11:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, against possible operation at Zaman Park during Eid holidays.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on Bushra Bibi's counsel over filing unnecessary petition.

The single bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by Bushra Bibi.

During the proceedings, the court observed that a full bench heard an identical matter a few days ago and passed appropriate orders, adding that there was no need of filing the petition after it.

The court addressed Bushra Bibi's counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique and questioned why the present petition had been filed.

The counsel replied that the identical petition was about harassment.

To which, the court noted that the present petition had also identical matter. The court expressed serious annoyance and observed that such petitions waste court time.

The court directed the counsel to advance arguments as to why fine should not be imposed on him over filing unnecessary petition.

At this stage, the counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition.

However, the court not only dismissed the petition but also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the counsel.

