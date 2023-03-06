UrduPoint.com

LHC Dismisses Contempt Petition Against Maryam Nawaz

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LHC dismisses contempt petition against Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition, filed for initiating contempt proceedings against Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, as not maintainable.

The single bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition, filed by Advocate Shahid Rana.

During the Monday's proceedings, the petitioner-counsel advanced arguments on maintainability of the petition as per previous court directions. He argued that the court was empowered to hear the matter in the light of the apex court judgements and relevant law.

The court, after hearing arguments of the petitioner-counsel, reserved its verdict on maintainability of the plea for a short while.

Later, the court dismissed the petition declaring it not maintainable.

The petitioner-counsel had submitted that the PML-N senior vice president used derogatory words against judges of the apex court during a recent speech in Sargodha. He submitted that all television channels broadcast and the print media published the speech of the respondent. He contended that Maryam Nawaz committed contempt of court and pleaded with the court to issue show cause notice to her.

Meanwhile, the court also dismissed a contempt petition against Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, declaring it not maintainable.

