LHc dismisses contempt petition against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking contempt proceedings against Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for allegedly scandalizing the judiciary, for not being maintainable.

The single bench comprising Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the petition filed by Advocate Rana Shahid.

The petitioner-counsel argued before the court that the federal minister had attempted to scandalize the judiciary by releasing an audio involving former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his lawyer.

He pleaded with the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the minister.

However, the court observed that the matter was already pending with the Supreme Court.

The court questioned how it could hear the matter as the petitioner had not attached the forensic report of the audio.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the petitioner-counsel, reserved its verdicton maintainability of the petition.

Later, the court dismissed the petition for not being maintainable while announcing the verdict.