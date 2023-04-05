LHC dismisses contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn an appeal for initiating contempt proceedings against Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

The division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the appeal filed by Advocate Shahid Rana against the PML-N leader.

During the proceedings, the petitioner-counsel argued that the Supreme Court of Pakistan was the relevant forum and he wanted to approach it. He pleaded with the court to allow him to withdraw the appeal.

At this, the bench dismissed the appeal for being withdrawn.

The petitioner had challenged the verdict of the single bench which dismissed the petition after declaring it as not maintainable.