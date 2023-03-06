LHC dismisses contempt plea against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday dismissed an intra-court appeal, seeking contempt proceedings against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for allegedly scandalising the judiciary.

The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the appeal, filed by Advocate Shahid Rana.

The petitioner-counsel argued before the bench that the Federal minister attempted to scandalise the judiciary by releasing an audio involving former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his lawyer.

He submitted that a single bench dismissed his petition for initiating contempt proceedings against the minister. He pleaded with the bench to set aside the single bench orders and initiate contempt proceedings against the minister.

However, the bench, after hearing arguments of the petitioner-counsel, held that the appeal was not maintainable and dismissed it.