LHC dismisses convicts appeal in rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by a convict against his life imprisonment sentence in the rape case of a nine-year-old girl.

The bench upheld the sessions court's verdict, maintaining the life sentence.

The bench, comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, heard the appeal filed by the convict, Qamar-uz-Zaman.

During the proceedings, Deputy Prosecutor General Humayun Aslam opposed the appeal, highlighting that the victim’s father had lodged a case against the accused at Aminabad Police Station, Gujranwala, in 2021.

He stated that police investigations, medical reports, and witness testimonies confirmed the convict’s guilt. The trial court had sentenced Qamar-uz-Zaman to life imprisonment on merit, he added.

However, the defence counsel argued that the case had several legal shortcomings. Despite this, the trial court had delivered a strict verdict. He pleaded with the bench to set aside the trial court's sentence.

At this stage, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry remarked that such ruthless criminals do not deserve any leniency.

Subsequently, the bench dismissed the appeal and upheld the sentence.