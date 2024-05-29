Open Menu

LHC Dismisses Fawad Chaudhry's Video Link Petition

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry seeking permission to attend proceedings of cases against him through video link

The division bench headed by Justice Farooq Haider announced the reserved verdict on the petition filed by the former minister. The bench had reserved the verdict on the petition after hearing detailed arguments from the parties on Monday.

Earlier, in the final arguments, the petitioner's counsel argued that dozens of cases were registered against his client in different cities of the province.

He submitted that it was not possible for the petitioner to physically attend the trial proceedings of each case. He said the petitioner should be allowed to attend the hearings via video link.

However, a provincial law officer argued that superior courts could not intervene in the matter as only the trial court could decide whether to permit the attendance of an accused through video link.

It is pertinent to mention that the LHC had previously granted protective bail to Fawad Chaudhry in 36 cases with a direction to appear before the trial courts concerned for further relief of pre-arrest bail.

