UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Dismisses Judge Arshad Malik From Service

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:30 PM

LHC dismisses judge Arshad Malik from service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday dismissed District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Arshad Malik from service over misconduct.

The seven-member administrative committee, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, made the decision in a meeting. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi were other members of the committee.

The committee took the decision in the light of an inquiry report, which declared the judge guilty.

Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem of the LHC had been tasked with the inquiry by the committee on August 26, 2019.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had accused judge Malik of convicting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference under duress. The same judge had acquitted the former prime minister in the Flagship Investments reference.

After PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had released alleged video/audio clips of judge Malik at a press conference in July, 2019, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had summoned him and directed him to submit an affidavit, explaining his position.

In his affidavit, the judge had denied the political party's claim, saying he had been blackmailed by the PML-N supporters through an "immoral video". He also admitted to meeting Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence and Hussain Nawaz in Saudi Arabia.

Finally, the IHC, on August 22 , 2019, suspended and repatriated the judge to the LHC, his parent department, for further disciplinary proceedings.

The LHC on September 14 made the judge an officer on special duty (OSD) from the date of his suspension and posted him to the sessions court.

D&SJ Malik had joined the district judiciary on Aug 1, 2000 and was promoted to the post of sessions judge on September 8, 2010. He was due to retire on May 24, 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Prime Minister Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hussain Nawaz Same Saudi Arabia May July August September 2019 Islamabad High Court Muslim Post From Court

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

16 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

20 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

28 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.