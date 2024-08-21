LHC Dismisses NAB's Appeal Against Providing Inquiry Documents To Parvez Elahi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 09:47 PM
A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the accountability court's order to provide inquiry documents to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, with a fine of Rs 200,000
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the accountability court's order to provide inquiry documents to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, with a fine of Rs 200,000.
The division bench, headed by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, heard the appeal.
The NAB had submitted that the Gujrat development projects case was pending against Parvez Elahi and other accused in the accountability court. The accountability court had ordered the provision of inquiry documents and statements of witnesses to Parvez Elahi, it added. The bureau argued that, as per rules, inquiry documents and statements of witnesses could not be provided to any accused. The bureau had pleaded with the bench to set aside the accountability court's order.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason4 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held6 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication6 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas6 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank6 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif6 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank6 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister6 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body6 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea6 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi7 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA6 hours ago