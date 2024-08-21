A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the accountability court's order to provide inquiry documents to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, with a fine of Rs 200,000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the accountability court's order to provide inquiry documents to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, with a fine of Rs 200,000.

The division bench, headed by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, heard the appeal.

The NAB had submitted that the Gujrat development projects case was pending against Parvez Elahi and other accused in the accountability court. The accountability court had ordered the provision of inquiry documents and statements of witnesses to Parvez Elahi, it added. The bureau argued that, as per rules, inquiry documents and statements of witnesses could not be provided to any accused. The bureau had pleaded with the bench to set aside the accountability court's order.