Open Menu

LHC Dismisses NAB's Appeal Against Providing Inquiry Documents To Parvez Elahi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 09:47 PM

LHC dismisses NAB's appeal against providing inquiry documents to Parvez Elahi

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the accountability court's order to provide inquiry documents to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, with a fine of Rs 200,000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the accountability court's order to provide inquiry documents to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, with a fine of Rs 200,000.

The division bench, headed by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, heard the appeal.

The NAB had submitted that the Gujrat development projects case was pending against Parvez Elahi and other accused in the accountability court. The accountability court had ordered the provision of inquiry documents and statements of witnesses to Parvez Elahi, it added. The bureau argued that, as per rules, inquiry documents and statements of witnesses could not be provided to any accused. The bureau had pleaded with the bench to set aside the accountability court's order.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Punjab Fine Gujrat Saleem Sheikh Court

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

6 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

6 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

6 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

6 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

6 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

6 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

6 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

6 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

6 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

6 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan