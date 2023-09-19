LHC dismisses NAB’s appeal concerning arrest of Pervez Elahi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court holds that the appeal moved by the anti-graft body is inadmissible, observing that the bureau is not an affected party.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of National Accountability Bureau concerning potential arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, holding it inadmissible.

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najfi and Justice Rahil Kamran Sheikh passed the order on the appeal of the anti-graft body.

The five-page judgment held that the NAB’s appeal lacked admissibility, observing that the bureau was not an affected party.

However, no specific directions or instructions were given regarding NAB in the verdict. The bench announced the verdict and disposed of the petition.

In a separate development, a local court reserved judgment on the physical remand of Chaudhary Pervez Elahi in a corruption case. The ACE officials produced him before the court to seek his physical remand.

While sitting in the courtroom, Chaudhary Pervez Elahi said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif both were responsible for historic high inflation in the country.

He also made it clear that currently he had no plans to hold a press conference. He further expounded that both the Sharif brothers had secured loans under unfavorable terms from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has led to an escalation in unemployment rates within the nation.

He stressed the urgency of revitalizing the country's economic condition, as a distressing number of people are resorting to extreme measures such as suicide due to prevailing economic hardships.

Pervez Elahi underscored that Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif bear responsibility for the caretaker government's framework. Besides it, the PTI president pointed out that Afghanistan is making notable progress, surpassing Pakistan in certain aspects.

He drew attention to the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, noting that during this period, petrol prices were comparatively lower. He emphasized that the Chairman of PTI had not entered into any such agreements with the IMF during his governance.