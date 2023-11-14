(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against the anti-corruption court's decision of withdrawing his bail in the Punjab Assembly recruitment case.

The single bench comprising Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmad heard the petition filed by the former chief minister.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had approached the LHC against the anti-corruption court's decision of withdrawing his bail in the Punjab Assembly recruitment case. He had stated that the decision of withdrawing his bail was in violation of the law. He submitted that the court could not review its bail granting order and pleaded with the court to set aside the decision.

On October 12, 2023, an anti-corruption court had withdrawn the bail granted to the former chief minister on an application of the prosecution.