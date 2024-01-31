Open Menu

LHC Dismisses Parvez Elahi's Plea For Allotment Of Peacock Symbol

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM

LHC dismisses Parvez Elahi's plea for allotment of peacock symbol

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for allotment of the 'peacock' electoral symbol

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for allotment of the 'peacock' electoral symbol.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan announced the verdict on the petition, which was reserved after hearing of concluding arguments of the parties, on Tuesday.

In the course of final arguments, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client was contesting election from provincial assembly constituency PP-32. He submitted that an application was filed for allotment of a peacock electoral symbol, but the returning officer refused to accept the application and allotted a donkey cart electoral symbol to his client.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for allotment of peacock electoral symbol.

However, the counsel for the Election Commission argued that the commission had notified that the electoral symbols, which would not be changed. He submitted that the ballot papers had been printed and it was not possible to print them again. If the symbols were changed, then the election would not be possible in such Constituencies on February 8, he added. He further submitted that the petitioner might have approached the returning officer with a delay for change of symbol.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Chief Minister Lahore High Court Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly February From Court PP-32

Recent Stories

Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehensi ..

Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Relig ..

6 minutes ago
 Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity ..

Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water

6 minutes ago
 Macron calls for a less regulated Europe

Macron calls for a less regulated Europe

6 minutes ago
 No public gatherings allowed without prior permiss ..

No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communica ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..

8 minutes ago
 Applied research to attract funding for universiti ..

Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman

8 minutes ago
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza

Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza

8 minutes ago
 5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins

5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins

6 minutes ago
 Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris

Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris

6 minutes ago
 PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of S ..

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

8 minutes ago
 Country economy could be stabilized by strengtheni ..

Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector

6 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot i ..

Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan