LHC Dismisses Petition Against Acceptance Of Nawaz Papers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 09:39 PM
A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Saturday dismissed a petition against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Saturday dismissed a petition against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore).
The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petition, filed by Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry and dismissed it, observing that the Supreme Court had already given verdict on lifetime disqualification.
Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry had filed the petition challenging the dismissal of his appeal by the appellate tribunal against the acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers. He submitted that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified for life and could not contest the election. He argued that the tribunal erroneously dismissed his appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's papers, contrary to factual evidence. He requested the bench to allow the petition and set aside the decision of trbunal.
Recent Stories
Man abducted near police station
DBA Faisalabad new office-bearers elected
WSSC holds walk to raise awareness about cleanliness
Married woman abducted
Sindh govt initiated "Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System Programme ..
Financial support for journalist facing emergency situations on cards: Caretaker ..
Kashmir Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Nizami remembered on his 25th deat ..
CM KP assures steps for promotion of squash in KP
Health minister promises more medical facilities in govt hospitals
Two young man killed in encounter
Progress of development schemes of South Punjab reviewed
Community policing can play vital role in crime prevention: DIG Hazara
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man abducted near police station1 hour ago
-
DBA Faisalabad new office-bearers elected1 hour ago
-
WSSC holds walk to raise awareness about cleanliness1 hour ago
-
Married woman abducted1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt initiated "Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System Programme in 15 districts: Min ..1 hour ago
-
Financial support for journalist facing emergency situations on cards: Caretaker Sindh Information M ..1 hour ago
-
Kashmir Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Nizami remembered on his 25th death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Health minister promises more medical facilities in govt hospitals1 hour ago
-
Two young man killed in encounter1 hour ago
-
Progress of development schemes of South Punjab reviewed1 hour ago
-
Community policing can play vital role in crime prevention: DIG Hazara1 hour ago
-
PPP to introduce dynamic economic plan: Bilawal1 hour ago