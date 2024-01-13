LHC dismisses petition against acceptance of Nawaz papers

A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Saturday dismissed a petition against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Saturday dismissed a petition against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore).

The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petition, filed by Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry and dismissed it, observing that the Supreme Court had already given verdict on lifetime disqualification.

Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry had filed the petition challenging the dismissal of his appeal by the appellate tribunal against the acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers. He submitted that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified for life and could not contest the election. He argued that the tribunal erroneously dismissed his appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's papers, contrary to factual evidence. He requested the bench to allow the petition and set aside the decision of trbunal.