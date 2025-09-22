LHC dismisses petition challenging powers of Healthcare Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the law and jurisdiction of the Punjab Healthcare Commission, declaring it non-maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the law and jurisdiction of the Punjab Healthcare Commission, declaring it non-maintainable.

The single bench comprising Justice Asim Hafeez heard the petition filed by citizen Waqar Younas.

During proceedings, the court questioned the scope of the petition, noting that it not only challenged an order of the Lahore Sessions Judge but also sought data of all private hospitals and disputed the very law governing the Commission.

At this stage, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the Commission was exceeding its jurisdiction.

Appearing on behalf of the Commission, Advocate Malik Akhtar Javed argued that under the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010, along with its rules and regulations, the body is fully empowered to conduct inspections, impose penalties, and allow committees formed under the law to hear and decide matters.

The court , while addressing the petitioner’s counsel, remarked that judicial precedents had already clarified the Commission’s powers and advised the lawyer to review the relevant judgments.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ruled the petition to be non-maintainable and dismissed it accordingly. The court observed that the Commission has the legal authority to inspect private hospitals and impose fines for violations.