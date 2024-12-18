LHC Dismisses Petitions Against Outsourcing Public Schools
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 09:29 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed petitions challenging the Punjab government’s decision to outsource certain public schools under a public-private partnership
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed petitions challenging the Punjab government’s decision to outsource certain public schools under a public-private partnership.
A single bench, comprising Justice Shahid Karim, heard the petitions and dismissed them based on a statement by a provincial law officer.
The law officer stated that only non-operational public schools are being outsourced and that even after outsourcing, these schools will remain under the administrative control of the Punjab government.
The petitioners argued that the government’s initiative to outsource schools was illegal, claiming it could lead to increased tuition fees. They requested the court to annul the decision, citing concerns about the accessibility and affordability of education.
Recent Stories
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns
SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture
SWD launches campaign against child marriages
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Police organizes blood donation camp for children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns1 minute ago
-
SWD launches campaign against child marriages1 minute ago
-
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation1 minute ago
-
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty1 minute ago
-
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA4 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer4 minutes ago
-
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers4 minutes ago
-
Police organizes blood donation camp for children26 minutes ago
-
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered26 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 202418 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed at various points due to fog18 minutes ago