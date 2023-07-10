Open Menu

LHC Dismisses Petitions Against Zaman Park JIT

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 10:32 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) three-member bench on Monday dismissed petitions against the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT), by the Punjab government, to probe 10 cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers for allegedly attacking police and creating law and order situation outside party chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

The bench held that the provincial government had the authority to form the JIT for investigation of the said cases.

However, the bench observed that the petitioner could move individually to the trial court regarding the application of terrorism sections.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, released the reserved verdict on the petitions filed by political leaders, Fawad Chaudhry, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and others. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties on May 5.

On March 22, the Home department had formed a six-member JIT with SSP Imran Kishwar its convener to investigate 10 cases registered at Civil Lines Police Station, Race Course Police Station and Shadman Police Station.

